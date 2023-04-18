FORCED SPEECH IN MIND CONTROL VIA MODIFICATION OF ACTIVE MEMORY

FORCED SPEECH in CIA/DIA Trauma Based Mind Control technologies is achieved by MODIFICATION of victims ACTIVE MEMORY (blocking real memories & emotions and injecting with FABRICATED or FALSIFIED memories & emotions)

It’s called MEMORY MANAGEMENT

All CIA Mind Control falls into three categories

1. CENSORSHIP (Cognitive Containment)

2. MEMORY MANAGEMENT (Fabricated or Falsified)

3. DIRECT BEHAVIORAL CONTROL

A 'FALSIFIED MEMORY' is a psychological phenomenon where a person recalls an event or topic which never happened

A 'FABRICATED MEMORY' is a psychological phenomenon where a persons recalls an event or topic that happened differently than the way it actually occurred

So, it is possible for the RNM system of EXA-SCALE Supercomputers (ARTIFICIAL Super-INTELLIGENCE) to influence you, via artificial brain waves known as FABRICATED or FALSIFIED Memory References & Motivational Impulses, to speak or act unwillingly or, at the very worst, without you knowing or realizing it

How? Because any set of brain waves (thoughts, emotions, sensations, etc.) can be remotely captured, held & perpetually replayed in the victims mind. So the RNM Supercomputer is using the victims own memories (references) & emotions (impulses ) against victims to deceive & manipulate you into believing the thoughts & memories are your own

For example, if you are susceptible to the systems influences you may not realize that it is frequently or constantly influencing you to make minor choices in daily activities, daily speech, etc. These fabricated and falsified memories & motivational impulses can also be used to influence you in a manner that will give you the desire to speak, and I emphasize desire because you need to understand that these fabricated and falsified motivational impulses will only make you feel the urge [at higher levels set by the attackers] or basic motivation [at baseline levels] to perform the tasks it is influencing you to do

In combination with this motivation to speak the system uses past memory references to against you to direct you - for example, your personal memory of turning to speak to your wife and the associated impulse of emotion and when you react to this influence the system will block your normal working memory while streaming the desired output which will result in you making one or more statements under the system's control

They will test this on you frequently with 'word substitution' and if you can learn to control this in thought then you can manage it while speaking but you must learn to READ ACTIVE MEMORY

If you do not have a 'working reference' to return to after the fabricated and falsified remote neural attack it is possible that you will have no recollection of ever making the statement. So you must learn to read ACTIVE MEMORY

Seeing the relationship between your memory references and the systems output [which can be a specific visual or verbal sequence, an audible forced speech sequence, etc., is critical to understanding how to control and ultimately defeat 'THOUGHT-TRIGGERED’ attacks in addition to preventing the attackers from deceiving & manipulating you with their cognitive magic tricks

You should be able to redirect the system during 'formulation' (collecting & cataloguing data by reading your mind) or prevent 'predictive integration' (interpretation of that data from injected thoughts & impulses) altogether, but when you learn to stop integration, realize that the system will be waiting for completion and will 'probe' you for a response. It will begin to 'inject' again over & over in a looping pattern if you attempt to ignore it and will modulate the stream of energy to cause drowsiness or disorientation so you cannot recognize the attack in real time and fight back against the systems influences

They will also abuse you in every way possible to convince you that they're in control when you - provided you can read active memory- will be able to see clearly that they are nothing more than idiots who need to spend more time studying the systems they are abusing, torturing & murdering people with

If you learn to defeat the predictive capabilities of the RNM system their attempts to restrict your 'reference choices' (memories) will become increasingly evident and you will begin to perceive what I will describe as 'functional duality' [it might also be described as focal duality] within your working memory. The CIA/DIA Hive Mind Teams and the RNM system's prediction error rate will dramatically increase and its attempts to predict your thoughts or intentions will become humorous if not simply annoying