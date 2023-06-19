PART THREE: "RISE OF THE SODOMITES" - AMERICA WILL FALL TO (GROSS) SIN/ DREAM ONE

(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Send with PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "Seller". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. *do not* use PayPal, kindly email me for other options. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you for supporting my work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





TIKTOK: @MASTERSVOICEPROPHECYBLOG

INSTAGRAM: @THEMASTERSVOICEPROPHECYBLOG

FACEBOOK: SEARCH "THE MASTER'S VOICE PROPHECY BLOG"





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

(Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450





HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/





WHAT IS PROPHECY: https://the-masters-voice.com/prophecy/



