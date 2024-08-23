Earth's Core and Earthquakes

There have been reports that the earth's inner core is slowing down and even going backward. Why? Could this be dangerous? Are scientists concerned? Could this be related to the earthquakes and troubles Jesus prophesied during the beginning of sorrows? Could electricity be affected? What about the volcano of Revelation 8? What about the biggest earthquake ever that is prophesied in the 16th chapter of Revelation? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these matters.

A written article is available titled 'CNN: Earth’s core has slowed so much it’s moving backward' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/cnn-earths-core-has-slowed-so-much-its-moving-backward/