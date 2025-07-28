BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
James and Suzanne: Christian Missionaries To Spain Share Their Journey
The Book Of Acts Church
The Book Of Acts Church
2 views • 1 month ago

James and Suzanne have been missionaries to Spain for 28 years. They left the US in 1997 with their 4 children and settled in Zaragoza Spain.


James was gracious to share with our congregation a message and we would like to share it with you to be encouraged and blessed.


If you go to our website we have also included another video that they provided showing their missionary journey throughout the years and so many lives that have been changed by their sacrificial faithfulness to the Lord.


https://thebookofactschurch.com/2025/07/28/james-suzanne-missionary-journey-to-spain/


Keywords
