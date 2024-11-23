RT News - November 23 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 23, 2024
rt.com
Russia destroys a military industrial facility in Ukraine with its newest hypersonic missile. Vladimir Putin has ordered the unrivaled weapon into mass production. At least four people reported killed and dozens wounded as a new wave of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon overnight hit residential areas in the capital's southern suburbs. Haiti's foreign minister summons the French ambassador after Emmanuel Macron criticizes the transition government in very undiplomatic terms - calling them 'completely dumb'.