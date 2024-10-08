MY MONTANA HONEY





I got a gal name o' Montana Honey

She don't rob my gold She don't steal my money

All my nights is sweet All my days is sunny

Golden with the love of my Montana honey





We got a love like a Montana mountain

Sparkling like a spring from a fontana fountain

When she's far away all my days I'm a- countin'

'Til she come back home and I'm a singin' and a-shoutin'

That

I got a gal name o' Montana Honey

She don't rob my gold She don't steal my money

All my nights is sweet All my is days sunny

Golden with the love of my Monatana honey





Kisses so sweet they set my heart a- kilter

More precious than a ring of Montana silver

Big as the sky up in big sky country

That's our kind of love so warm 'n comfy

Now

I got a gal name o' Montana Honey

She don't rob my gold She don't steal my money

All my nights is sweet All my days is sunny

Golden with the love of my Monatana honey





Golden with the love Of my Montana honey





Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024



