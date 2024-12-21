Time To Look Up In The Daytime Too People...Please 12/19/24 -- CALIFORNIA

I know many people are now witnessing the creepy drone looking vehicles over their homes and cities at night. It's time we all watch what is going on in the daytime too. This is not airport traffic......no way. AND the Night Vehicles have been caught spewing also. Think about that. I will be online again soon. Thanks to all of you who are catching on to this insanity. By the way...there are many orbs floating along with these strange lit up vehicles they call drones. I believe the orbs are coming from the oceans. I have seen it before....and there are many videos about it. Could be a whole civilizations of high tech beings under our oceans. Look into it.





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

ABQ Skywatcher

https://www.youtube.com/@ABQSkywatcher/videos

Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos



