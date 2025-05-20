BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PONTE ROMANA!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
3 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 3 months ago

PONTE ROMANA is what the Portugues call this remarkable bridge which was build 1,700 years ago in the third century by the Romans who occupied this area. It is made of local limestone and mortared together. The road is cobblestone and is still intact after all these years. Its full name is PONTE E VIA ROMANAS DA CATRIBANA. The road connected a local castle to other roads, crossing a permanent stream known as Ribeira da Boleias. 

Here you can experience walking across this old bridge which was kept up with ocasional maintenance by the Romans. Truly a look back in history!  Enjoy the experience!

Keywords
portugalculture and liferoman cultureroman bridges
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy