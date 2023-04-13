Ukrainian Air Defenses Dwindling, West Scours World for Arms on Eve of "Spring Offensive"

- Russian forces continue taking territory around the fortified cities of Avdeevka and Bakhmut;

- Russian forces now control much of the west bank of the Bakhmutka River;

- A Ukrainian missile fired deep into Crimea (and intercepted by Russian air defenses) may have been a Ukrainian Grom-2, comparable to the Iskander missile with a range of 500km;

- Despite the capabilities of the Grom-2 and potential NATO assistance to produce them (most likely in Poland) it is unlikely these missiles will appear in numbers large enough to overwhelm Russian air defenses;

- NYT admits Ukrainian air defenses are deteriorating, allowing Russia to more freely use its military aviation;

- While Western analysts claim this development may not translate into Russian success, arriving at this juncture is already very much a Russian success;

Mirrored - The New Atlas