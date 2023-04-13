Ukrainian Air Defenses Dwindling, West Scours World for Arms on Eve of "Spring Offensive"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Russian forces continue taking territory around the fortified cities of Avdeevka and Bakhmut;
- Russian forces now control much of the west bank of the Bakhmutka River;
- A Ukrainian missile fired deep into Crimea (and intercepted by Russian air defenses) may have been a Ukrainian Grom-2, comparable to the Iskander missile with a range of 500km;
- Despite the capabilities of the Grom-2 and potential NATO assistance to produce them (most likely in Poland) it is unlikely these missiles will appear in numbers large enough to overwhelm Russian air defenses;
- NYT admits Ukrainian air defenses are deteriorating, allowing Russia to more freely use its military aviation;
- While Western analysts claim this development may not translate into Russian success, arriving at this juncture is already very much a Russian success;
