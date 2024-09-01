ZUCKERBERG CONFESSES TO CENSORSHIP COLLUSION WITH WHITE HOUSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, finally addressed the censorship the social media giant engaged in through an open letter to House Representative Jim Jordan this week, outlining the pressure he received from the Biden White House and the media to remove COVID-19 and Hunter Biden laptop posts. Many are questioning why he is coming clean and apologizing now.