A panel of autism experts say Attention Deficit Disorder is a mild form of autism, Paul Thomas, MD

"Almost every kid who is vaccinated is harmed."

"I truly believe that."

“[People] just don't recognize the harm."

"We have three major categories of [vaccine] injury."

"We have the allergic [injuries caused by vaccines], which [includes]… eczema, ... allergies, ... asthma."

"We have neurodevelopment [injuries caused by vaccines], so language [problems], speech, behavior issues, autism, ADD [Attention Deficit Disorder], ADHD [Attention Hyperactive Deficit Disorder]."

"There was no ADD or ADHD in the [unvaccinated].”

"Zero."

"I was at a major autism conference with over 1,000 attendants, and there was a panel of experts."

"This was back in the early 2000's."

"The question was to this panel [of eight experts]..."

"The question was, is ADD [Attention Deficit Disorder] and ADHD [Attention Hyperactive Deficit Disorder] just on the mild end of the autism spectrum?"

"And every single one of [the 8 panel of experts] said, ‘YES’ [ADD and ADHD is a mild form of autism]."

"Now that in the United States, ADHD [Attention Hyperactive Deficit Disorder] is probably 1-in-6, 1-in-10, 1-in-8, somewhere in there..."

"Basically we're doing something to our children that is messing with their brains."

"Whether it's actual toxic effect, whether it's immune activation, whether it's just massive inflammation — it's just a matter of degree."

"We are destroying our children's brains and their future."

Paul Thomas, MD (retired Pediatrician) talking to Del Bigtree of "The Highwire" on Aug 21, 2025.

-------------

The 23-minute interview is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/zUy3Fo6IK7b0/

Mirrored - Fat News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!