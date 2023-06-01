Jonathan Turley: Universities are creative in findings ways around this | The Fox News Rundown

Affirmative action at universities and colleges across the country could be coming to an end in June if the imminent Supreme Court decision is ruled in favor of the Students for Fair Admissions group. Oral arguments were heard in October for these cases, taken up against both Harvard and the University of North Carolina, arguing that affirmative action’s race-based admissions process discriminates against Asian Americans and white applicants. Meanwhile, many recent polls show the majority of Americans think admissions should not consider race when accepting applicants to their schools. Fox News Contributor and Law Professor at George Washington University Jonathan Turley joins the Rundown to discuss the arguments in the case and the impact it could have on the future of race-based admissions in America. #FoxNews



