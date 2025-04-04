The Dose Makes The Poison' Has GOT TO GO

Why do practitioners tell you "the dose makes the poison," and do you really believe that a substance is medicinal, as long as the dose isn't too high? Let's discuss the logic of this.





Relax Sauna is $100 off, use coupon code GSG

https://relaxsaunas.com/products/silver-relax-far-infrared-sauna?sca_ref=3582221.P8gNtx2qB6&sca_source=social





Learn more in a short video about Robyn's 25 years of research about how the human body detoxifies, here.

https://greensmoothiegirl.com/detoxsecrets/





Join Robyn in Switzerland for her detox retreat.

https://greensmoothiegirl.com/swissmountainclinic/





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/

Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.