2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 161 - Is it time to blow the Shofar yet?

During this Shofar Broadcast we will be discussing several very big current events in relation to the book of Revelation and focusing on chapter 6 dealing with the Seals, and in particular the first three Seals.

By the way, the book of Revelation is the only book where it mentions that you get a blessing if you read it --- so start reading it. There are actually 150 chapters in the Bible dealing with the End Times. God is trying to tell us something. He says we will not know the day or hour, but we would know the season. Start reading and listening.