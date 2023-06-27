Dr. Mike Yeadon: When I look at the design of vaccines, I know that they will injure and kill people, so these people don't mind losing millions, tens of millions of lives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice president of #Pfizer: When I look at the design of vaccines, I know that they will injure and kill people, so these people don't mind losing millions, tens of millions of lives... The purpose is to use #digitalIDs with #CBDC to depopulate the planet!
辉瑞公司前副总裁 Mike Yeadon 博士：当我看到疫苗的设计时，我知道它们会伤害和杀死人，所以这些人不介意损失几百万、几千万人的生命…其目的就是为了如何将数字 ID 与 CBDC 结合使用来减少地球人口！
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
#TakedowntheCCP
#中国共产党是全世界灾难的根源
#灭共是正义的需要
#共产党不能代表中国人