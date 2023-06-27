BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Mike Yeadon: When I look at the design of vaccines, I know that they will injure and kill people, so these people don't mind losing millions, tens of millions of lives
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
59 views • 06/27/2023

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice president of #Pfizer: When I look at the design of vaccines, I know that they will injure and kill people, so these people don't mind losing millions, tens of millions of lives... The purpose is to use #digitalIDs with #CBDC to depopulate the planet!


辉瑞公司前副总裁 Mike Yeadon 博士：当我看到疫苗的设计时，我知道它们会伤害和杀死人，所以这些人不介意损失几百万、几千万人的生命…其目的就是为了如何将数字 ID 与 CBDC 结合使用来减少地球人口！


#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

#TakedowntheCCP

#中国共产党是全世界灾难的根源

#灭共是正义的需要

#共产党不能代表中国人

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
