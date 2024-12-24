BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Everything You've Been Told About Health, Energy and Light Is a Lie
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
52 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
189 views • 6 months ago

To prepare for what's coming - www.essentialenergy.us 

EMFs are not just invisible—they’re insidious.

Unlike the natural sunlight that nourishes life, artificial EMFs like 5G, blue light, bluetooth, and cell phone radiation are polarized, creating chaos at a cellular level.

They disrupt the delicate harmony of your body, overload your cells, and leave your mitochondria struggling to keep up.

This isn’t a conspiracy; it’s science ignored by the mainstream.

Explore how man-made frequencies hijack your health, and discover what you can do to reclaim your biological harmony before it’s too late.

Website: Essential Energy Solutions
Telegram: Join the conversation

Follow us on social media:

Keywords
emfcell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy