X22 REPORT Ep. 3079b - [DS] Lost Control Of The People, Trump Pivots And Fires A Shot, Optics Are Important

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3079b - May 29, 2023

[DS] Lost Control Of The People, Trump Pivots And Fires A Shot, Optics Are Important





The [DS] has now lost control of the people, they don't have the narrative and they desperately want it back, but this will not happen, once the people are awake you can't put them back to sleep. Trump pivots and is now going to use DeSantis's people to prove the [DS] crimes. Optics are important. Biden is on his way out, CBS already begins to against him, which means they got permission to do so. Change of batter coming.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% 4 LIFE!

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^



