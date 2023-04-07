Warning Why You Should Never Take MMS & Turpentine on the Same Day?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
All The Turpentine Detox Symptoms That Can Happen + WHY! - https://bit.ly/3YVFNy3
Warning Why You Should Only Use MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) with A HCL Activator! - https://bit.ly/3Mg8Rdu
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
WARNING Why You Should NEVER Take MM$ & Turpentine ON THE SAME DAY!
MM$ (Miracl3 Min3ral Solution) is a powerful oxidizing substance that can detox the body of many things when taken internally and Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a potent detoxifying oil.
And a question I get asked in regard to them is "Can you take them both on the same day?" and my response to this question is always "WARNING Why You Should NEVER Take MM$ & Turpentine ON THE SAME DAY!
If you want to find out all the reasons why you should never take these both on the same day make sure to watch this video "WARNING Why You Should NEVER Take MM$ & Turpentine ON THE SAME DAY!" from start to finish!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% Off: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/