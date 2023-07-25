The Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko - Explained that the Purpose of the so-called Grain Corridor - For Ukraine & NATO as a Corridor for 'Weapons & Terrorism'.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, explained that the purpose of the so-called Grain corridor in the now expired Grain Deal was not seen even primarily by Ukraine and NATO as a means of exporting grain, but as a corridor for weapons smuggling and terrorism.
As she pointed out, the UN is the guarantor of the deal but who did Ukraine complain to ... that's right, NATO.