Redwing Tewa, 5 MT [1956]

Then I brought up an unpleasant matter that had dominated a previous series of allegedly prophetic dreams.



What comes next



Before continuing, I should fill in some more backstory.



In the mid-1990s, before she met me, Gabrielle had had a series of troubling dreams depicting a "small" nuclear explosion in Chicago. In each dream, she viewed the event from a closer perspective. In one dream, she saw it from the point of view of a reporter flying in a commercial airliner not far from the event.



I was not the only person to whom Gabrielle described these dreams, which she considered visionary and predictive. She and I had discussed these dreams at some length (via IRC) well before we ever met. (I may have a log of the chat on a disc somewhere, although I have yet to find it.) I believe she discussed these forecasts with members of her family, although the person with whom she confided at greatest length passed away recently.



She stopped having those dreams a year or two before she met me, and presumed (for whatever reason) that she would never again have a major psychic experience.



That presumption seems to have been premature. Here she was, in a trance-like state after having awakened from a vivid dream of the the World Trade Center's collapse.



Naturally, I wanted to know if the New York event was connected with the nuclear event in Chicago. Yes, she said. In a way. But the explosion in Chicago would happen later.



(Incidentally, Gabrielle spent her life in a small town in the Pacific northwest, and had not traveled to either New York or Chicago -- in fact, she almost never left her home state. Oddly enough, I've never visited either of those two cities myself, although I've seen many other parts of the country.)



Would the same people be responsible for both events, I asked?



Not really, she answered, although the events are linked. In both cases, she emphasized, "it won't be who they say it is."



"Terrorists?"



"Yes and no. It's like people from the government are involved. Or at least they know about it."



She said that the public would be told that Iran was responsible for the Chicago event. "After that, it's World War Three."



She intimated that things would not play out the way "they" planned, and that the war would spin out of all control.





[to be continued...end of Part 2]