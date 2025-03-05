Do You Have Vision for Your Tomorrow? | Prophetic InSight with GINGER ZIEGLER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is your vision for 2025? The time is now to set your course for this coming year, join me today to learn more!
2 Kings 4:2-3 AMPC
Elisha said to her, What shall I do for you? Tell me, what have you [of sale value] in the house? She said, Your handmaid has nothing in the house except a jar of oil. [3] Then he said, Go around and borrow vessels from all your neighbors, empty vessels-and not a few.
Join me LIVE every Monday & Wednesday at 4PM (CST) on YouTube! Click below to subscribe to my channel! ⬇️
🆕The NEW America Decrees [FREE]: https://mtr.bio/gingerzieglerehg
-------------------------------------------
ONLINE GIVING
► Text to Give: Text the keyword “GIVE” to 817-859-8688 (note: Text to Give Ministry Name is Embracing His Grace - you are giving to Ginger Ziegler Ministries)
► Through the Website: https://gingerziegler.com/giving/
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► MyPillow - save up to 80% off, use Promo Code: GINGER or visit https://www.mypillow.com/ginger
► Fern Valley Soap - save up to 20% off, use Promo Code: GINGER when you visit:https://fernvalleysoaps.com/
-------------------------------------------
FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/gingerzieglerehg
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GingerZiegler
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GingerZiegler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gingerzieglerehg
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@GingerZiegler
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GingerZieglerMinistries
Website: https://gingerziegler.com/
► ALL LINKS: https://mtr.bio/gingerzieglerehg
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Ginger Ziegler Ministries Newsletter: https://gingerziegler.substack.com/
► Become a GZM Partner: https://gingerziegler.com/partnership/
► Get More Teachings from Ginger on the Blood and More: https://gingerziegler.com/shop/
-------------------------------------------
For ministry speaking engagements, please contact us at:
🆕The NEW America Decrees [FREE]: https://mtr.bio/gingerzieglerehg