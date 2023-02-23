CHOSEN by God? You Need Not Man's Approval

Always remember the enemies of God are of His household. They cannot stand the sword and prefers a form of godliness popular with the world and the god of this world.We are not here to menplease, friend please, brethren please, gather followers and subscribers; just about our Fathers business to find that one lost sheep of Abraham's seed through Christ.





John 15:16

King James Version Bible

16 Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you.





John 10:27-29

King James Version Bible

27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:

28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.

29 My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand.





