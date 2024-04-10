The Solar Eclipse and the Sign of Jonah - Yet Forty Days and we have the Plandemic Treaty?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The implementation of the mark of the beast and the number of the beast will be a very disruptive event to the nations of the world. I am not trying to be dogmatic about the event, but at least look at the trend. Ponder these things. What will your response be?
https://apps.who.int/gb/gov/en/dates-of-meetings-eb_en.html