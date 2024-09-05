BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Double Dragon (1987, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
13 views • 8 months ago

Double Dragon is a beat'em up developed by Technos and published by Taito (in North America) and Technos (in Japan). It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST, C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, Master System, NES, MSX, PC, Atari 2600, Atari 7800, Game Boy, Mega Drive/ Genesis, Game Boy Advance, Lynx, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii, 3DS, Wii U, Playstation 4, Switch and Anstream. The Game Gear and Neo Geo systems games of the same name are no ports.

The story is about the twin brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee, who are trained in the fighting style of Sou-Setsu-Ken and have a martial arts school in a post-apocalyptic New York. One day, Billy's girlfriend, Marian, is kidnapped by the brutal street gang "Black Warriors". The Black Warriors demand the Lee brothers disclose their martial arts secrets in exchange for Marian's freedom.

Keywords
beatemuptaitotechnos
