Kenyan Inventors Create Robotic Arm Operated By Brain Signals 🧠 ⚡💡

Kenyan inventors Moses Kiuna and David Gathu created the 🌍 world's first futuristic bio-robotic prosthetic limbs controlled by brain signals. All other bio-prosthetics in the world require muscle signals or peripheral nerves to function and the robotic components are often surgically implanted into the brain🧠 and arm.









Gathu and Kiuna studied how the brain sends signals to the nervous system in order for a motor activity to occur. They also studied neurophysiology by reading books. The robotic arm is accompanied by a helmet known as a 'NeuroNode biopotential headset receiver' which amplifies and converts the instructions from up top (brain waves) into an electrical current that enters into the robot's circuitry 🤖; subsequently directing the robot into the desired action. They showed off their device in a video with euronews; displaying its ability to pick up a water bottle and bring it to the user’s mouth for them to take a sip. The bionic limbs are made from 100% recycled materials salvaged from the junkyard.





They say some organizations have offered to partner with them but the terms of the agreements have not been palatable because they require them to give up ownership of their inventions. Therefore the young Kenyan inventors have rejected such exploitative offers. They are poor and lack the funding to mass produce and get superior materials. They are prolific inventors with numerous other shocking inventions.







https://www.euronews.com/video/2021/01/25/kenyan-inventors-create-bio-robotic-arm-prosthesis-controlled-by-brain-signals



