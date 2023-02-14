https://gettr.com/post/p28aa2re048

2023.02.14 Taiwanese chose to be fugitives rather than being the government's cannon fodder in uniform. When the CCP sent out their spy balloon, they declared war on the world. Their lethal weapons have yet to come out. The CCP has countless military bases close to the United States and worldwide to launch this kind of asymmetrical war anytime. The goal is to consume your economy and military power.

台湾人也当逃兵不想当炮灰。气球问题是CCP向世界宣战，共产党还有很多更高级的武器。在美国周围及全世界有无数个军事基地的共产党随时发动这种不对称战争，消耗你的经济，军力！

