Biden's 'Investing In Rural America Tour' continues with next stop in Illinois

President Biden checks Minnesota off his list before heading to Illinois in his 'Investing In Rural America' Tour. For more on how the President will be received with grassroots Americans, here's One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige.

