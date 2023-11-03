Biden's 'Investing In Rural America Tour' continues with next stop in Illinois

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden checks Minnesota off his list before heading to Illinois in his 'Investing In Rural America' Tour. For more on how the President will be received with grassroots Americans, here's One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html