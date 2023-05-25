BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥The Dam of the Karlovsky Reservoir was Blown Up by RU Military - through which the Supply of the AF of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction was carried out, near Pervomaisk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
155 views • 05/25/2023

💥The dam of the Karlovsky reservoir was blown up, through which the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction was carried out,near Pervomaisk.


The dam blown up during the fighting has an important military significance - it is one of the roads along which the supply of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction was carried out.


The Kiev regime blames the Russian army for this, Karlovka is under the control of Ukraine.


The villages of Galitsinovka, Желанное первое и Желанное второе are under threat of flooding. The explosion of the dam seriously complicates the supply of the Ukronazist group in the Donetsk direction.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
