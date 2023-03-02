The Wagner PMC "Musicians" soldiers - 'Playing Their Music' - filming videos almost in the center of Bakhmut.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Wagner PMC 'Musicians' soldiers are filming videos almost in the center of Bakhmut.
The clip for Vika Tsyganova's song "Wagner" created by the "Orchestra" fighters is filmed from a copter almost in the center of Bakhmut.
"The guys are mischievous, they shoot home-grown clips. This morning they brought them from Bakhmut" - Evgeny Prigozhin.