The Wagner PMC "Musicians" soldiers - 'Playing Their Music' - filming videos almost in the center of Bakhmut.

The clip for Vika Tsyganova's song "Wagner" created by the "Orchestra" fighters is filmed from a copter almost in the center of Bakhmut.

"The guys are mischievous, they shoot home-grown clips. This morning they brought them from Bakhmut" - Evgeny Prigozhin.



