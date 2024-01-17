1/16/24 "ALLIANCE DEFENSE 2025" " NATO/Russia War "Leak", Weather Warfare! #STOPNACS

1/16/24: The German Defense Ministry "leaked" a battle plan for NATO to go to war with Russia in 2024. Meanwhile, proof of weather warfare in the blizzard conditions of Iowa will give way to record high temperatures next to cause massive flooding and claim "Climate Emergencies". As the SEC tries to execute monetizing Nature to steal America's natural resources with NAC's: Action NEEDED! Also, Porton Down sets up new P4 labs for Disease X.....
Your ACTION IS NEEDED! Stop NAC's! Stop your enslavement by the parasite class! January 18 deadline!
https://sovereigntycoalition.org/
Germany "leaks" ALLIANCE DEFENSE 2025" DOCUMENT to get passive consciousness consent for WWlll as Humanity Resists:
https://nypost.com/2024/01/15/news/germany-preparing-for-russia-to-start-world-war-3/
The short list to WEF program 2024: We End Freedom- "Poly-Crises" planned for 2024
https://weendfreedom.com/home/
Bayer/Monsanto plans to replace nitrogen fertilizer with gmo soil microbes that will collapse global independent, healthy farming:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/01/16/bayers-modified-soil-microbes-could-trigger-a-genetically-engineered-doomsday/
Weather warfare control (#2 in the WEF risk assessment: Extreme Weather Events):
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/manufacturing-winter-blizzard/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/arctic-blast-leaves-many-electric-vehicle-drivers-stranded-as-batteries-drain-faster-charge-slower/
Geoengineering Flash Freeze in IA and beyond this week:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-january-13-2024-440/
NH legislates to ban Geo-engineering! Download the Bill and share with your States' Congress members!!
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/new-hampshire-bill-to-ban-climate-engineering-90-second-alert/
FED Adds 4th Definition of Money: Social Control:
https://nxtmine.com/economics/the-fed-proposes-a-4th-function-of-money-means-of-social-control/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2024/01/telecommunications-important-balancing-connectivity-cybersecurity-ai/
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
