Young Mother Finds Hope and Healing After Fleeing an Abusive Relationship - Stacy Kaye
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
0
7 views • 11 months ago

Moments after her toddler pointed out a mark on her neck - a mark left there by her abusive husband - Stacy Kaye knew that her children could not grow up in a home where their mother gets abused by their father. Stacy is a survivor of domestic violence and the author of Damaged Goods: A Devotional For the Slightly Imperfect. She shares her story of surviving domestic abuse from her ex-husband at an early stage in their marriage, how she got out of the toxic situation, and why it is so important to know the signs of domestic abuse as early as possible in a relationship. Sometimes, domestic abuse can happen even to the most unsuspecting people. Stacy was a fiery and outspoken young woman, and her ex-husband strived to destroy her bright personality.



TAKEAWAYS


There is absolutely NO excuse for domestic violence and abusive behavior


Always offer a helping hand to someone who may be experiencing abuse


Find friends to talk to if you’re involved in an abusive living situation, including contacting your local pastor


Do what you have to do to protect yourself and your children if you are under the thumb of an oppressive abuser



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Damaged Goods book: https://amzn.to/4b5wrEK


🔗 CONNECT WITH STACY KAYE

Website: https://www.stacykayebooks.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stacykayebooks/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stacykayebooks/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
violencehealingemotionalmotherphysicaldomesticabusive relationshiptina griffincounter culture mom showstacy kaye
