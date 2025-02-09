Instructors from the Carpathian Sich (Carpathian Sich 49th Infantry Battalion) arrived to train the territorial defense of the 103rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and give instructions on how important it is to remain vigilant and be on guard against the Russians.

They got so carried away that they missed the attack by Russian drones.

As a result, half of the group (10 out of 20) are wounded and at least one is now giving instructions to Bandera.