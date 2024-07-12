Candidate for State Representative District 64 - Dan Geiersbach

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dan Geiersbach, candidate for St. Representative, 64th District, sits down with Eileen to talk about why he is is running and his vision for the citizens of his district. As a single father of 3 daughters and a licenses builder, he is very concerned about the schools, the environment and the economy. He wants to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. You can reach Dan on his cell phone at 810-990-9055.





