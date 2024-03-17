Italian Football Fans All Chant, "F**K YOU, ISRAEL!" It's Okay. You Can Chant Along





Italian football fans of Fiorentina told the players of Maccabi Haifa what they thought of Israel's actions in Gaza, as the Israeli team was dumped out of the Europa Conference League after losing over two games in Florence. Fiorentina fans are the only ones to put on a Gaza solidarity display against an Israeli team playing in European competitions this season - both Maccabi Haifa and Tel Aviv have been competing - as Europe's football governing body UEFA has punished teams that have shown support for Palestine with heavy fines.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Italy, Football, Fans, Team, sports,