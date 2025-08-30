BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Fall of BABYLON USA with Prophecies of Civil War and Invasion
New book tells us what is coming to the USA.

FREE PDFs:

www.usbibleprophecy.com

www.michaelfortner.com


https://www.amazon.com/Editing-God-Textual-Criticism-Analyzed-ebook/dp/B07LCYT5NV

The Fall of Babylon USA with Prophecies of Civil War and Invasion

At a discounted price during pre-sale.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FNPN7L7C


My Author page on Amazon: href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D.-Fortner/author/B005EO79M4?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=christigoogle"

civil warusabible prophecy
Introduction

Chapter 1: Who is Babylon the Great

Chapter 2: Economic Babylon

Chapter 3: Seducer of the World

Chapter 4: End-Time Babylon in the Old Testament

Chapter 5: The Statue of Liberty Prophecy

Chapter 6: USA’s de facto Covenant With God

Chapter 7: Why USA is God’s Chosen Nation

Chapter 8: Prophecies About George Washington and USA

Chapter 9: The Democrat Deep-State

Chapter 10: Prophecies of USA’s Fall

Chapter 11: Prophecies of Civil War

Chapter 12: Prophecies of Terrorist Attacks

Chapter 13: Prophecies of Natural Disasters & Plagues

Chapter 14: America Divides Israel

Chapter 15: Prophecies About Obama Part 1

Chapter 16: Prophecies About Obama Part 2

Chapter 17: Prophecies of Trouble and WWIII

Chapter 18: Signs of Nuclear War and Rapture

Chapter 19: Eastern Orthodox Prophecies

Chapter 20: Final Words

Appendix: Walid Shoebat’s Wrong Interpretation

Subject Index

Bibliography

