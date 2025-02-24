55 YEAR OLD CANADIAN TRANSPLANT JUST WANTED TO VISIT MOM....

Carrie wasn't into the covid crap. She denounced it. Decried it. Maybe even fought it a little. She did seem to love those masks though. Anyway, she needed to go visit mom in Michigan and was "forced" to get vaccinated. That one act of obedience set her demise in motion.

Sources

Originally procured from:

https://x.com/JonelessHomes/status/1893519118088741345

https://m.facebook.com/carrielcrane/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-fight-lung-cancer-support-my-journey

Music: Xeno & Oleander - The Staircase

Closing movie clip:

Dead Rising: Watchtower (Death scene 356)





Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report