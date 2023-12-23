"The Blood Of God and Devils" - Br. Gene Kim

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

1st Cor 15:50, Flesh and Bone, Luke 24:39, Gen 2:23, John 3:5, 1st John 5-6: The Scriptures teach the truth about Jesus coming by water and blood, and what happened to Adam when eating forbidden fruit (no Apple), Grapes = sin and blood, Deut. 32:10, Eze 31:7-9, 16-17 Tree of Knowledge Of Good and Evil, Satan's children: BLOOD line from Satan. Eph 2:2., Children of disobedience from Prince of Power of the air. Gen 6:2 , blood line tainted by fallen angels. Gen 4:9 - Abel's blood is innocent and cries out, murder Deut 19:10. Satan wants to corrupt the innocent with blood. Psalms 106:38 child blood sacrifice. Psalm 16:4 drinking blood is abomination. Prov 23:31: corruption. Heb 9:19: innocent blood covered. Heb 10:12: one sacrifice forever. Heb 9:22-24 and Col 1:20. 1st Cor 15:50: blood is corruptible, at Rapture corruptible puts on incorruptible: water again first Adam. Tribulation: Rev 13:16: the Mark dabbles with blood - tattoo or chip or Jab. Rev 13 Mark as in a Leopard pots. Jude 23 and Rev7:14 Tribulation garments are spotted and need blood washing. Millennium: no blood required: Rev 22:2 and Eze 47:12. Water of life.



