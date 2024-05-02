Tony Byker - 'State Of Mine'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the album ‘Metatron’
Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp
https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xv-m-tatr-n
STATE OF MINE
Turn the lights on
I had too much to dream
I really need to wake up
Nothing seems to change
Everything’s the same
This state of mind, state of mine
Maybe always trapped in time
I’d love to know
If all I’m gonna dream is so
Open the curtains
Let the sun shine in
Shed the light in all dark corners
Reveal the secrets
This fragile existence