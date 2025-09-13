Tucker Carlson after Charlie Kirk went to the WH to urge Trump not to strike Iran, he made a lot of real enemies - with Megyn Kelly, clip

Tucker Carlson said that after Charlie Kirk went to the White House to urge President Trump not to strike Iran, he received “massive abuse” and “intense” messages from his donors and made a lot of “real enemies.”

Find the full version of the this Megyn Kelly video from clip, and highly suggested, to Read the Following Very interesting article from 'The Grayzone' yesterday:

‼️🇺🇸 - Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death

A longtime friend of Kirk tells The Grayzone how the late influencer's turning point on Israel provoked a private backlash that left him angry and afraid. The source said anxiety spread within the Trump administration after an apparent Israeli spying operation was uncovered. Continue reading... (https://thegrayzone.substack.com/p/charlie-kirk-refused-netanyahu-funding)

