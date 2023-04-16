BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On Diamond and Silk Show, Ava reveals that to achieve its ambitious goal of dominating the world, the CCP will destroy the entire world
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
27 views • 04/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ecjjo5c02

04/13/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang On Diamond and Silk Show, Ava reveals that to achieve its ambitious goal of dominating the world, the CCP will destroy the entire world. And the CCP is ready to sacrifice its own people. Wang Qishan, former Vice President of China, previously said that China will be better off if they only have 600 million people, and it will be ok for Chinese people to eat grass for 3 years.


04/13/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 Ava在Diamond and Silk 节目上揭露中共为了实现自己称霸世界的野心，中共不惜毁灭全世界。而且，中共已经做好牺牲自己人民的准备。前中共国副主席王岐山曾经说过，如果中国只有6亿人，那么中国会变得更好；而且，中国人民吃草3年是没问题的。



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
