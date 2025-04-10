Breaking News: Executive Orders for a Stronger America

In this episode of The Mike Lindell Show, President Trump is speaking live from the Oval Office, addressing a series of executive orders aimed at strengthening various sectors of the nation. From shipbuilding to defense procurement, he outlines plans to enhance American maritime dominance and modernize military equipment acquisition.

The episode also covers the appointment of Mike Huckabee as the new ambassador to Israel and touches on significant infrastructure projects like the reopening of the Selfridge Air Force Base in Michigan. Additionally, Trump discusses environmental concerns, including efforts to control invasive species in the Great Lakes.

The dialogue delves into deregulation, focusing on consumer markets and addressing illegal regulations, while unveiling strategies to boost the American economy through substantial private sector investments. The show concludes with a discussion on international relations and trade negotiations, shedding light on future plans regarding China and tariffs.