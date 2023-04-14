HOW WW2 REALLY STARTED - DR. WILLIAM PIERCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Freedom Ministry
I wish the American public understood why that War was started and WHO was behind it and WHY. Our country could be much different today... what a shame...
I mirrored this from Cybergnostic here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4LCrBhQwmRO/
You can listen to THE FREEDOM MINISTRY on RBN syndicated radio every Saturday from 2-4 PM EST - http://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/