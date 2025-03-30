BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NATO armored vehicle sank in Swamp in Lithuania - are 4 US soldiers inside? - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
281 views • 5 months ago

Shame in the swamp: NATO armored vehicle sank in Lithuania.

(Thumbnail, is location, trying to retrieve tank, found with part 1 video of Pete Hegseth discussing the 4 missing.) There are many photos of lots of machinery all around this swampy river area. *Adding more about this, will be at bottom, unless another video. Not totally sure if this video is them working at the site? Read for yourself. Info below was found with this video about what's going on. Will update below, unless another video.) Cynthia

A real joke happened at the Pabrade training ground in Lithuania, which is used jointly with the US Army: a second American armoured recovery vehicle (ARV), which had arrived to provide assistance to the first, sank in a swampy area.

Apparently, the situation has become so serious that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is being sent to Lithuania to provide assistance.

In turn, it is indicative that in Russia our search teams, using a tractor and a crowbar, pull out T-34 tanks without stopping.

NATO spends a week searching for missing soldiers, then a week unable to pull out a tank, sinking a second one along the way. And these "heroes" are going to fight Russia? Do they even know that swamps occupy almost 10% of the total area of ​​Russia? And most of the swamps are in the north and northwest of the European part of the country and in the central parts of the West Siberian Plain. Idiots.

Update: 

For the fourth day, the Lithuanian army, which has been holding back Russia, continues to fight the swamp in which an American armoured vehicle sank. But the turf dealt a blow in the back!

"On the morning of March 30, Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė said: "The head of the operation just informed me that a huge piece of turf has fallen. Right in the place where the armoured vehicle is supposed to be. The only consolation is that turf is easier to remove, and that is what they are doing now. Now we must do everything to ensure that the necessary equipment is delivered to the site as quickly as possible, then the work will not stop. We are trying to work faster."

More update: 

For five days, efforts have continued to recover an armored recovery vehicle with American soldiers in Lithuania.

Lithuania’s Defense Minister stated that the exact location of the vehicle remains unknown due to mud and silt. Divers are unable to enter the water, and sonar equipment has proven ineffective.

@belarusian_silovik  @Slavyangrad


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
