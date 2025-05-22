© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #31; The commandment from the Lord concerning spiritual death was given in Genesis chapter two. Mankind is born in sin; we all have an Old Sin Nature in our very DNA. Without the new birth at the moment of salvation we are all destined for the Lake of Fire. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!