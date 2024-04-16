The differences between the Church and Israel.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #72; Jesus told HIS apostles to begin HIS church in Matthew 16. This was a new calling just as the indwelling if the Trinity, the Believer priesthood and the body and bride of Christ all were new for the Church age. Israel and the Church are wo different dispensations under the one true GOD. Christ is the cornerstone bringing us all together.