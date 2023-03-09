BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Imminence or Observable Signs?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 03/09/2023

When I watch other eschatologists report the increasing signs and news events occurring every day, I wonder why they don't explain things better. The problem is they rarely interpret the signs in light of Bible verses. Why? The Bible is replete with events and signs that must precede Yeshua's return. Why won't these scholars cite the evidence and explain what's happening? Without proper insights, followers will lose hope. What's blocking pundits is the supposed Doctrine of Imminence, that NOTHING needs to occur before the Pre-Tribulation Rapture. Let's examine the problem.Dr. Michael Heiser video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MA6Vcuas5-g

Dr. Craig Keener video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzHZEyjihXk

Keywords
rapturebible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven sealsimminence doctrinedr michael heiserdr craig keener
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy