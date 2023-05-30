Unveiling the Silent Suffering Veterans, PACT ACT, and Gulf War Syndrome

Richard Leonard Show





May 29, 2023





Richard Leonard invites Jason Ous to explore the intriguing similarities between the PACT ACT and Gulf War Syndrome. As the discussion unfolds, they delve into the complex mindset that often hinders veterans from seeking the care they need. From examining societal expectations to challenging the concept of toughness, Richard and Jason navigate the delicate terrain of pride and its impact on veterans' well-being. Through their insightful dialogue, they aim to shed light on the importance of breaking down barriers and fostering a society that truly supports its veterans. This episode promises to enlighten viewers, encouraging them to reevaluate their perceptions and advocate for the comprehensive care and understanding that veterans deserve.





