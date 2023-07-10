© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inbjudan till debatt "Vad är viktigast?"1) Jabben - Massmord?
2) Fractional Reserve Banking?
3) Statskupp per Korruption?
https://www.enadesverige.com/
Videon "Bosse Jonsson inbjuds till debatt"
https://swebbtube.se/w/wAXqZYBn3EhTVWkK1dJBjC
