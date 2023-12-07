© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There's a difference between fantasy and reality. There is an appropriate time and place for fantasy. That time and place is called ... childhood. My superpower is my rejection of all religions. Religion, by definition, precludes debate. You can't improve or fix anything without debate. And people (all people) use their religion (of which there is an endless variety) as a way to avoid debate, empower fantasy and avoid accountability.