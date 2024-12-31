BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🤖 15-Minute Cities and the AI Takeover: What You Need to Know
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
16 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
283 views • 6 months ago

🤖 15-Minute Cities and the AI Takeover: What You Need to Know


The push for 15-minute cities isn’t about convenience—it’s about control. These aren’t cities; they’re AI-governed prisons designed to phase out the need for humans. With robotics and AI advancing rapidly, the elites aim to replace over 90% of the population, leaving only a fraction to perform tasks that machines can’t handle.


Amazon is already testing this future. Worker strikes? Jeff Bezos replaced them with robots—cheaper, tireless, and strike-proof. Truck drivers? Autonomous vehicles are set to eliminate the industry in just a few years. If your job can be automated, now’s the time to transition to a skill AI can’t replicate.


Want to understand the bigger agenda and prepare for what’s coming? Subscribe to The Michael Gibson Alliance for uncensored insights and actionable strategies. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn more. 🌍


#ExposeTheTruth #15MinuteCities #AITakeover #WakeUp #PrepareNow #MichaelGibsonAlliance #StayInformed #FutureOfWork #UncensoredTruth

Keywords
amazonairobotsstrike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy